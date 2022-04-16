2023: APC to hold presidential primary May 31, governors May 23

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has fixed May 30/31 as the proposed date for its presidential primary election and May 23 for the governorship primary.

The party disclosed the dates in a letter, addressed to Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), dated April 6, which notified the election body of its dates and schedule of its primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 elections.

The letter, seen by ThisDay, which was signed by Iyiola Omisore, APC national secretary, fixed the primary elections for states’ houses of assembly for May 11, the house of representatives will take place on May 16 while senatorial districts will hold on May 18.

“This serves as a formal notification, pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended. Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem,” the letter reads.

The party would commence the sale of forms for the various elective positions on April 22 and end on May 7.

The APC also proposed that the expression of interest form for the states’ houses of assembly will cost N500,000, while the nomination form will cost N1,500,000.

For the house of representatives seats, the expression of interest form will cost N1 million and the nomination form will cost N4 million, while aspirants vying for senatorial seats will pay N2 million for the expression form and N8 million for the nomination form.

For governorship seats, the expression of interest form will cost N5 million and N25 million for the nomination form. For the presidential position, the expression of interest form will cost N5 million, while the nomination form is fixed for N40 million.

On Friday, the party fixed April 20 for a post-convention national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

According to the party, the meeting would consider its schedule for the primaries ahead of the 2023 elections and other relevant business