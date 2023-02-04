They want to disrupt elections, introduce interim govt, Tinubu alleges

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has alleged that there is a plot to cause a crisis that will lead to the postponement and disruption of the February 25 polls in Nigeria.

The former Lagos governor stated this at the presidential campaign rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday.

“They want to provoke you to violence, so that election will be disrupted and postponed, and they can cunningly introduce an interim government, that’s their plot. But this will backfire because we are wiser,” he said.

According to Tinubu, people should stand firm and resist any negative plot by destroyers.

The APC flag bearer advised the electorate to ensure they have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and not give in to any plot by destructive elements to install an interim government after causing an undue crisis.

Describing Ekiti people as respected intellectuals, Tinubu promised that his administration will not relegate them if elected President.

He added, “Have you collected your PVCs? They want to hoard them and not give them out to you. Continue to be on their neck please. Don’t worry, those who locked up your money will also release them.”