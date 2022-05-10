Osun 2022: APC is party to beat - Oriolowo

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Adelere Oriolowo, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the only party to beat in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

Senator Oriolowo made this declaration in a press statement issued on his behalf by his Media Team and made available to newsmen in Osogbo the Osun State capital.

The Iwo born politician said APC remains the party to beat and that there is nobody that the opposition parties will put forward that the APC will not defeat, either in the gubernatorial election which is around the corner or future elections.

Senator Oriolowo who has just obtained his nomination and interest form to run for the second term in the Senate for Osun West Senatorial District under the same platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC said his bid to return to the Senate is to consolidate on his achievements.

Oriolowo who is a seasoned Engineer, declared that he deserves a second term in office, adding that he has fulfilled most of his promises to the constituents.

According to the civil servant turn politician, “within my stay at the Senate, I have been able to do many things for the entire people of my constituency in fulfilment of my campaign promises to them and I promise not to relent on my efforts in transforming the entire Senatorial district.

“My intention of coming back to the Senate for the second term is for me to complete the people oriented programmes having for the constituents in all ramifications and I promise that I would not fail them.

“I want to appreciate my able governor Gboyega Oyetola, all our party leaders from far and near, members across board, traditional rulers as well as the youths for your love to me and the party, I am assuring that I would not disappoint you all, ” Oriolowo added.

While enumerating his achievements, he said he has successfully facilitated the sitting of Federal College of Education to Osun West, Iwo, Sitting of National Library in which the construction has been duly completed, Construction of an ICT Centre in Iwo Grammar School, Secured the Senate Approval for the Establishment of a Premier media and ICT institute to the Senatorial district and the bill for the establishment of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Osun State was passed for first reading on the 22nd of July 2020, second reading on 7th July 2021 before a PUBLIC HEARING was held on the 16th of December 2021 as mandated by the Senate to the Committee on ICT that resulted to the Approval of the Institute granted by the Senate.

Others include, Construction of Blocks of Classrooms at Baptist Day school, Oke-Odo, Iwo, Construction of a Block of three Classrooms at Okinni Grammar school, Egbedore LG, Construction of Blocks of Classrooms at Muslim Grammar school, Ikire in Irewole local government area of the state, Provision of Educational and Instructional Materials such as notebooks to schools in Osun-west, Donated N1million in support of the Electrification projects in Ejigbo and adjoining communities and Renovation of Blocks of Classrooms at Baptist High school, Iwo just to mention a few.