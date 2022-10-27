Dr Eddy Olafeso, former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-West, says it would be unfortunate for Nigerians to give the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) another opportunity to continue in office after 2023.

Olafeso, who is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) was inaugurated alongside 533 members committee including the party’s candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede by the state party chairman Fatai Adams in Akure.

Olafeso, while addressing the members of the campaign council, stated that the party adopted the measure “to rescue Nigerian and it’s a must-win election because of the state of this nation.

He said that “They’ve stolen all our patrimony. Our dignity was eroded. Our women are taken to the jungle and raped. This is an opportunity to build a better Nigeria. It’s only good governance led by Atiku that can bring back the kind of government we want.

“The current APC government has done a lot to destroy the unity of this country and it will be unfortunate to give them another opportunity to continue their bad job. Our party is determined to correct this.

He, however, called on the electorate to throw their weight behind Atiku and Okowa to preserve the legacy of the founding fathers of the state.

“I want to congratulate every member of the committee for being a member of the council.

“Time is now for PDP to take over the affairs of the country from the APC. We have to look forward on how to add value to your ward and units.

“Winning your units must be total. Its a road to victory and i want to thank you all for accepting this responsibility and I am very optimistic about winning this election”

The state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, while inaugurating the council, expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious and return to power in the forthcoming general elections.

Fatai said that 14 directorates headed by Deputy Director, who will be reporting to Olafeso, were formed by the party to make the campaign get to the grassroots for victory at the general elections.

He said the PDP remained the strongest and most popular political party with the capacity to win elective positions, saying “It’s our duty to convince the people, to see a better future for Nigeria rather than for ourselves”

In his remarks, Jegede, expressed confidence that PDP would repeat the 2019 feat even better in the state.

Jegede said that “We are going to better than what we did in 2019. This is a winning team. We are all generals in this war.

“Let’s go and work as one. The suffering is too much in the land. By the grace of God, we shall send them away. If you vote for Atiku, he will need the support of those in the National Assembly. So let’s vote for all candidates of PDP.”

The chairman of the Campaign council, Colonel Omowa (retd) enjoined all members of the party to support the campaign council for success at the general elections.

He said, “You should all go back to the grassroots where our people are. This Campaign Council is constituency-based. No matter your position in the party because even the presidential candidate has said that he will go back to his constituency to monitor there.

Omowa noted that “This is because elections are won by the polling units and that is why we have this structure to get to all the people at the grassroots. We have been saddled with the mandate to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the next year’s general election”