Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s senate president; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum and Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River State, on Monday, picked the pick the N100m All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms

This comes ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling party.

Sam Nkire, an APC chieftain in company of some senators picked the forms for Lawan at the International Conference Center, Abuja, noting that they are supporting him based on national stability.

“We are here you can see beside and behind me Senators and senior members businessmen and politicians who are members of the APC and some other Nigerians who want a new president. The new president they want is Ahmad Lawan, the current president of the Senate of Nigeria,” he said.

On why they want the current Senate President to be the president, he said: “We want him to be president because of national stability. The president that we are bringing for the Nigerian people is a Nigerian president, not an Igbo president, not a Fulani president, not a Yoruba president. But a Nigerian president who we have watched and seen that there would be no other candidate that will be so level-headed and feeling for the poor Nigerians.”

Sylva and Ayade were also obtained their nomination and expression of interest forms at the conference center, which was beehive of activities on Monday.