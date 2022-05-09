BREAKING: Goodluck Jonathan gets APC presidential forms

A ‘Fulani group’ has purchased the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms for Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s former president.

There have been speculations about the possibility of Jonathan who was president under the People’s Democratic Party party platform from 2010 to 2015 joining the race for president under the APC.

Recall that on April 22, 2022, protesters stormed the Abuja private office of Jonathan, urging him to declare for 2023 presidential race.

A spokesman for the group, Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria had said, “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.

Reacting, Jonathan said I know you are “here to ask me to declare, I cannot declare because some process are still ongoing.

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along.”

Today senate president, Ahmad Lawan, minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade equally purchased their nomination forms in Abuja.