BUA Group has won the “Most Outstanding Manufacturing Conglomerate of The Year” and the “Most Outstanding Manufacturing Conglomerate In CSR” awards at the 2021 BRANDCOM Awards organized by leading West African brand and marketing publication, Brand Communicator.

These awards came shortly after the brand was named “Outstanding Indigenous Conglomerate of the Decade” at the 2021 Marketing Edge Africa Awards.

A statement by BUA thanked the organizers for their recognition of BUA’s excellence and innovation in the provision of high-quality products and rendering exceptional services.

According to the group, the awards are testament to the Afrocentric economic vision of its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to develop Africa using resources available within the continent.

“We thank Brand Communicator for the awards. It is clear indication that our dedication to ensuring the growth of the Nigeria and African economy remains at the forefront of our expansion strategy, and is being recognized,” the statement said.

“BUA Group in the last one year has put smiles on the faces of Nigerians and Africans through its numerous Corporate Social Responsibility projects in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, sports and social development, and has remained committed to the development of its host communities.

“We have also invested billions of dollars in key businesses across cement, sugar, foods, oil and gas amongst others. These investments have opened up various industries and contribute greatly to the nation’s GDP.

“These awards will spur us to do more for Nigeria and the Africa continent whilst delivering high-quality product, exceptional services as well as engendering human, infrastructure, economic and social development.

“This award is dedicated to the thousands of BUA employees and our numerous customers across the world.”

Also, the Group Head/General Manager, Corporate Communications of BUA Group, O’tega Ogra, was announced as the, “Most Outstanding Corporate Communications Professional (Manufacturing)”at the same event – an award reserved for corporate communications professionals who have distinguished themselves through hard work, dedication and consistency in upholding excellence as a watchword for service.

