Connect with us

Business

BUA Foods signs deal with Turkish firm to raise milling capacity by 3,200 tonnes
Advertisement

Business

Fidelity Bank fined N555.8m over data breach

Business

Electricity Act 2023: NERC transfers regulatory oversight to Edo govt

Business

Chinese firm confiscates Nigeria’s guest houses in UK, to sell for $2.2m

Business

Edo Refinery gets licence to begin operations

Business

Abuja Area Council demands N40,000 community levy from businesses

Business

Failure of NNPC to supply our members reason for fuel scarcity - IPMAN

Business

DMO offers $50m FGN bond for subscription at $1,000 per unit

Business

H1'2024: MTN Group suffers substantial loss over naira devaluation

Business

Dangote Refinery to begin petrol rollout September

Business

BUA Foods signs deal with Turkish firm to raise milling capacity by 3,200 tonnes

Published

4 hours ago

on

BUA Foods signs deal with Turkish firm to raise milling capacity by 3,200 tonnes

 

BUA Foods Plc has signed an agreement with IMAS, a Turkish flour milling equipment manufacturer, to build four wheat and flour milling factories with a cumulative milling capacity of 3200 tonnes per day.

Adewunmi Desalu, BUA Foods Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, announced in a statement on Tuesday that the move was part of the company’s strategic expansion plans into new markets since its debut on the Nigerian exchange.

Desalu said the new factories are expected to provide enhanced manufacturing capacity and capabilities to deliver more high-quality products that will contribute towards addressing food challenges in Nigeria.

News continues after this Advertisement

The agreement was signed during a formal ceremony on Tuesday attended by top executives from BUA Foods and IMAS.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, BUA Foods Plc Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said, “This partnership with IMAS is a testament to our dedication to improving food security in Nigeria. These new factories will significantly boost our capacity to continue to produce high-quality flour products while helping to create additional job opportunities across the country.”

“This investment is a step towards our target of increasing our share of the Nigerian flour market. The addition of four mills will enable us to produce high-quality flour thereby offering us the flexibility to address various potential flour needs.”

Also commenting, Vice President of IMAS, Mustafa Ozdemir, said, “We at IMAS are happy to again contribute to BUA Foods expansion drive aimed at ensuring that more people in Africa have access to affordable and healthy food.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *