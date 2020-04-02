Adebayo Obajemu

As the global pandemic ravages the world, there quite a number of countries that are smattering from the cocoon of safety as they are yet to announce cases of the pandemic on their shores.

From their relative safety, they have started putting in preventive and containment measures to wade off the deadly virus.

At least all countries in Europe, North America, and South America have reported at least a case of the virus, ironically some vulnerable countries in Africa, Asia, and Australia are yet to record a single case.

In Africa only 49 out of the 54 countries in the continent have reportefly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Those that are yet to report cases of the virus are, Comoros Lesotho, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, and South Sudan.

Comoros shares a border with Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, and Seychelles, nations who have each recorded more than nine cases.

AccordIng to the US embassy in Madagascar, there is no testing available for COVID-19 in Comoros and Madagascar.

Nonetheless, passengers who have “transited through China or Japan face entry travel restrictions or quarantine.”

Lesotho on its own is ensconced within South Africa. South Africa has the highest number of cases on the continent, confirming 1,1380 cases, five deaths, and 50 recoveries.

Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, and South Sudan all share borders with affected countries.

In Malawi (bordered by Zambia, Tanzania, and Mozambique) a state of disaster was declared by the government on March 31 due to the pandemic. Prior to the declaration, all schools and universities were closed since March 23. Public gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned.

There is a total of 6,383 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the African continent.

Asia is made up of 48 countries, but four countries are COVID-19 free : North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Yemen.

These countries are all bordered by countries which have confirmed a case of the virus.

In Tajikistan, travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine has been implemented by the government.

Turkmenistan, an isolated Asian country with one of the most repressive governments, has, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) who published a rebuke for the President, Gurbanguly Berdimuhame, allegedly placed a ban on the word ‘coronavirus’.

Turkmenistan is surrounded by Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, countries which all have numerous Covid-19 cases.

There is a total of 188,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Asia.

In Australia, Solomon Islands, Palau, Tuvalu, Nauru, Kiribati, Federated State of Micronesia, Vanuatu, Tonga, and Marshal Islands have not confirmed a case of the virus.

Many of the countries within the continent are ill-equipped, according to The Guardian of London, as they are reliant on sending samples overseas.

Solomon Islands and Kiribati denied entry to citizens coming from high-risk countries.