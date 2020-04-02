BY EMEKA EJERE

Former defence minister and chairman of the Victims Support Fund, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) has inaugurated the Victim Support Fund (VSF) Task Force on COVID-19.

The task force has the mandate of providing palliative measures to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups around the country, as part of its contribution to national efforts to fight COVID-19.

According to the terms of engagement, the task force will provide 1 billion Naira worth of medical supplies, food, water and non-food items for IDPs and others who will face special challenges at this difficult time.

It willalso work closely with all Federal and State government organs and agencies tasked with the responsibility for providing direction and leadership in the fight against COVID-19, including the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and all relevant MDAs.

Also expected is an extension of support to other front-line organizations working to curtail the spread of the novel Corona Virus.

The Committee has the following as members.

Mrs Toyosi-Akerele Ogunsiji: Chairperson

Dr Bulama Mali Gubio: Member

Amb John Gana: Member

Mr Sunday Oibe: Member

Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir: Member

Prof. Sunday Ochoche: Member

Danjuma said the intervention had become necessary in view of the global devastation of the Corona Virus pandemic and the huge human challenges it poses for the country.

He added that, as a country, we must all do what we can to ensure that the spread is curtailed. He also urged the committee to embark on massive sensitization campaigns amongst vulnerable groups to inform and educate them on the best hygiene and sanitation practices in order to prevent the further spread of the disease.