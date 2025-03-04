DSS personnel beat up senior police officer attached to Abia Assembly 

There was tension on Tuesday morning at the Abia State House of Assembly complex when DSS Officers numbering about four allegedly beat up an ASP of Police attached to the Abia State House of Assembly.

A source at the Assembly who was present during the fracas, told Southeastposts that problem started when a staff of the Assembly riding on a vehicle, dropped off another colleague close to the main entrance of the Assembly.

The DSS Officers stationed at the entrance of the gate of the Assembly hurriedly approached the driver of the vehicle questioning his motive, despite prohibition of drops at the gate.

In a bid to intervene in the matter, a Senior Police Officer, an ASP name (withheld), who is in charge of the Assembly, approached the DSS Officers to explain to them that the said driver of the vehicle, was a staff of the House of Assembly.

The DSS Officers immediately pounced on the Police Officer, beat him up mercilessly, questioning why he was defending the Staff.

Southeastposts gathered that it took the intervention of the State Director of the DSS in Abia State to calm the situation.

Another source who was at the scene said the Senior Police Officer was only providing explanation as to whom the driver was before he was beaten up, condemning the behaviour of the DSS Officers who claimed that they were posted newly to Abia State.

He also hailed the prompt intervention by the State Director of the DSS in Abia State , saying it was in contrast with the attitude of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, who drove past the scene without stopping even when he saw a large gathering.