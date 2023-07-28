130 hospitalized as diphtheria cases rise in Kano

The government of Kano State says the state has recorded 130 cases of diphtheria disease in the state in the past few days.

Dr Abubakar Yusuf, the state Commissioner for Health, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, said the state had deployed the necessary mechanisms to curtail the spread of the disease.

Yusuf lamented that a state such as Kano should not be battling such an outbreak, but for the failure of the previous administration to immunise the people.

“Governor Abba Yusuf has since directed the ministry to swing into action to curtail the spread of the deadly disease. Three designated centres have been provided for treatment and admission,” he said.

“The general public should not hesitate to seek medical assistance whenever they experience any of the symptoms listed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control.”

Recall that the state had recorded the first index case of Diphtheria in January 2023, with many deaths and that it was later treated to zero.