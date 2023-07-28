Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disowned Simon Ekpa, factional leader of the group, denouncing sit-at-home orders issued by him.

Kanu on Friday, declared an end to all sit-at-home order in the South-East and any other proposed means aimed by the group at forcing government to release him from detention.

The IPOB leader made the declaration in a handwritten letter authorised to his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, to be read out to journalists during a world press conference held in Enugu on Friday.

The IPOB leader unequivocally stated that anyone henceforth engaging in any sit-at-home in the region is no longer his disciple.

Kanu, in a written declaration dated July 24, 2023, which Ejimakor read, followed the refusal of Ekpa to announce the cancellation and further declaration through his media platforms.

Kanu warned Ekpa to “desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Kanu) to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment”.

The statement read, “Simon, this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth. Equally, refrain from antagonising governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf. I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment.

“I embarked on this movement to liberate our people not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people. I have authorised Alloy to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.

“Anybody still engaging in sit-at-home is not my disciple. Haters of Biafra and mindless murderers in uniform are hiding under the cover of combating enforcers of sit-at-home to unleash mayhem against the same people we swore to defend.

“I have sent countless messages to those purportedly enforcing sit-at-home that they are not doing so in my name. I am not begging anybody to release me just that Nigeria should have the decency to obey their own laws.

“The main issue which our people should address their minds to is the unconscionable delays in hearing the govt’s appeal at the Supreme Court, which is a situation not amenable to any sit-at-home. Therefore, sit-at-home is a waste of time, resources and energy.

“Those who may not understand the genesis of the sit-at-home should refer to my younger brother’s press statement on the eve of the commencement of the original order issued by the IPOB family. My brother made it clear to the DOS that I was against the order for people to stay at home under whatever guise. This caused a rift between my siblings and DOS till date.

“Aloy should use the above contributions to form the main body of the press statement. I want our people to know how this whole sit-at-home brouhaha started. Had DOS obeyed my direct instructions to cancel the first Monday sit-at-home, opportunistic scavengers would not have jumped on the bandwagon to wreak havoc on our people I want our people to know how this whole sit-at-home brouhaha started. Had DOS obeyed my direct instructions to cancel the first Monday Sit-at-Home, opportunistic scavengers would not have jumped on the bandwagon to wreak havoc on our people.”

“You (Aloy) must release the press statement tomorrow with the screenshot of the handwritten note I gave to you unfailingly,” the letter partly reads.