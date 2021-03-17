Edo State governor, Mr. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has called for the upward review of the current 13 percent derivation formula to the oil-producing states, noting that it was no longer enough.

Mr. Obaseki who made the call on Tuesday shortly after inaugurating the Effurun-Otor-Ovwor-Olomu bridge and the rehabilitated 34-km Otu-Jeremi-Okwagbe Road in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta, said the current 13 percent allocation by the federal government is inadequate for the development of the Niger Delta.

He added that the South-South terrains made it expensive to develop infrastructure, especially roads.

“Governor Okowa has moved up from ‘road master’ to ‘bridge master.’ He is a champion of modern-day democracy and represents great leadership ideals, particularly with the quality of work he does with the derivation funds,” NAN quoted him as saying.

In his remarks, Mr. Okowa said the Effurun-Otor-Ovwor bridge was one of the people’s major demands when he visited the communities in 2015.

Mr. Okowa added that his administration had awarded no fewer than 500 road projects, with many already completed