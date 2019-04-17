12million Nigerians to benefit from Trader Moni, N-power, others – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that 12million Nigerians will to benefit from the Tradermoni and the N-power, in continuation of the present administration efforts to invest in the country’s human capital.

Osinbajo who stated this in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, said they have continued to make significant strides through the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

He said President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s NSIP, is aimed at empowering Nigerians and improving their livelihood through several initiatives.

“In the Next Level of the Buhari administration, about 10 million Nigerians are expected to benefit from the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) which includes TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni.”

He continued: “While the Cash Transfer scheme aims to reach one million poorest households, one million new beneficiaries are expected to be added to the N-Power scheme, arguably the largest job creation and youth employment scheme in Africa.”

“The administration’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), which has a target of reaching 12 million pupils, is currently feeding over 9.5 million public primary school (classes 1-3) pupils with one free, balanced and nutritious meal a day in 30 states nationwide; while it has empowered 101,913 cooks in these states,” he said.