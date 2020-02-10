Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has visited the scene of Sunday night’s Boko Haram attack in Auno, a town 24 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The terrorists had during the attack on a highway at around 10 pm Sunday, killed not less than 30 people, abducted several women and children and destroyed 18 vehicles according to eye witnesses.

Zulum who was accompanied in the visit by the Garrison Commander of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, sympathised with the victims of the attack and assured them of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to bringing the war to an end.