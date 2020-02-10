The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lashed out at the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon over his insistence that its members would not be allowed to attend the burial of the late Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, parents of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a strong worded press release by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group berated Okon for being “a servant of the caliphate” and threatened to attack members of his family if anyone is killed during the burial this weekend.

“It is now crystal clear to the general public that this caliphate servant in Nigeria Police uniform named CP Okon supposedly in charge of Abia Police Command in Umuahia Abia state wants to use the name of our most reverred leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide to be noticed as the Fulani slave of the month,” IPOB said.

“Last month it was Hope Uzodinma in Imo State, this month it is the turn of Abia in the person of this Mr Okon. He is given to making these irrelevant statements in order to advance his unremarkable career as the obedient servant of the caliphate the same way other equally misguided slaves in his position did before him. He and his masters in Arewa arid lands of the north shoud be thoroughly ashamed of themselves for threatening people attending a funeral service.

“Such despicable and downright condemnable utterance can only obtain in Biafraland where socio-cultural and political leadership are in the hands of unrepentant traitors. Will a commissioner of police make such a ridiculous statement in the Sharia north. Not even during the burial ceremony of countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the north did any police commissioner find it worthy to warn mourners not to attend a funeral service. In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones only now in Abia State.

“CP Okon is expecting his slave masters to reward him the rank of AIG after the burial of our leader’s parents which we can assure him he will never get. As our leader expressly pronounced during his radio address on Saturday 8 February 2020, should any shot be fired in and around Afaraukwu on Friday 14 February 2020, the family and children of CP Okon will be hunted down and killed. If Buratai is involved through his cowardly army that ran away from Boko Haram in the north with their tails between their legs, is found culpable his children will also pay the price anywhere they are in the world. We say enough is enough!

“Before this Okon came, there were other loud mouthed southern police commissioners in Abia that sought to impress their Alimajiri masters by making unedifying and unguarded utterances against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the indomitable IPOB family. The same way they sunk into oblivion is exactly the same way this talkertative imp will be quickly consigned to the scrapheap of used and discarded unthinking caliphate servants from the south. He is not the first and neither will he be the last. We wonder why these slaves to the Fulani people and their Caliphate in Sokoto reason negatively always.

“IPOB is not in the business of responding to incompetent lowly ranked officers of a failed, shameless, uncivilised and discredited colonial disgrace like Nigeria. IPOB is an international movement currently engaged in international diplomacy to drive home the need to put the long suffering ethnic nationalities the British herded together into their failed experiment in Nigeria out of the primitive stranglehold of the eternally backward Arewa core north. These inconsequential and roundly incompetent local police and military operatives blabbing away from a poorly maintained office in a delapidated building in Umuahia and Ohafia are not worthy of an intelligent response from the great IPOB. We shall as always peacefully attend the burial of His Royal Majesty and his wife and should Nigerian army and police attempt to breach the peace, the world will bear us witness.

“However it is important we inform the Fulani masters of this Okon and those parading themselves as military officers in Afaraukwu Umuahia to beware because they cannot stop IPOB from coming to the burial of our leader’s parents on 14th of February, next week Friday. Biafra is resonating all over the world today especially thanks to our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB family worldwide. All the years of threats and brutal crackdowns on IPOB have all resulted in making IPOB more defiant, determined and ruthless in our pursuit of the noble goal of Biafra liberation. The recent statement in the Sun newspaper of the 8th of February 2020 attributed to this CP Okon is something he will come to regret in time to come.

“If the military might of the Alimajiri Nigerian north, grand conspiracy of the judiciary and mind-numbing treachery of Igbo governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo could not stop IPOB, how much less an unknown Fulani boy-boy and servant in police uniform in Umuahia.”

The Abia police boss, Okon had earlier on Monday said the police would not allow IPOB to participate in the burial, warning that if members of the proscribed organisation were seen anywhere around the burial venue, the police would scatter the burial.

The CP said he had reached out to the traditional prime minister of Afaraukwu, Kanu’s hometown, to make it clear that the burial would not hold if IPOB members attended.

“Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too,” he said.

“They (Afaraukwu community) should tell IPOB not go near the area, let alone participating in the burial.

“If the community fails to adhere to the police’s warning the burial will not go on smoothly because we are going to scatter the place. IPOB is proscribed by the Federal Government.”

“We will not tolerate any flag, IPOB insignia or the group’s member disguising as Jewish or Zionist Church members during the burial.”