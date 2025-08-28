Connect with us

Zik FM mourns Head of Station, Ozioma Onwuka-Okereke
Akinleye extols Erelu Ngozi Adeleke on her birthday

Final-year student dies during botched abortion in Kogi

UPDATED: One killed as traders clash at Mandilas Market in Lagos, suspect arrested

Abia moves to reward cleanest community, warns against refuse burning

Osun at 34: Akinleye salutes founding fathers, hails Adeleke’s transformational leadership

Sex-tape scandal: Equatorial Guinea jails ex-anti-graft boss Baltasar Engonga for embezzlement

Osun NUP hails appointment of Alhaji Bayo Raji as SSA on pension matters

CVR: Osun pensioners urge massive participation

Make maintenance mandatory for public, private structures — Fashola

Published

16 mins ago

on

Ozioma Onwuka-Okereke  

Zik FM 96.3, Umuahia, has announced the death of its Head of Station, Comrade Ozioma Onwuka-Okereke, describing her passing as a huge loss to the station and the journalism profession.

Onwuka-Okereke, a veteran journalist and broadcaster, died on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, according to a statement signed by the station’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Okorafor.

“With heavy hearts, the Board, Management and Staff of Zik FM 96.3 Radio, Umuahia, announce the passing of our beloved Head of Station, Comrade Ozioma Onwuka-Okereke, a veteran journalist and broadcaster of exceptional repute,” the statement read.

The management praised the late broadcaster as a “pillar of strength” whose professionalism, mentorship and guidance shaped the culture of excellence in Zik FM.

“She brought vibrancy, discipline, and warmth into the newsroom and studios, ensuring that our station lived up to its mandate of informing, educating, and entertaining the public with credibility,” the statement added.

Onwuka-Okereke’s career, which spanned several decades, saw her hold key positions in the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), where she advocated for the rights and welfare of journalists, particularly women in the media.

Her death, Zik FM said, has created a vacuum that will be “very difficult to fill” in the station and the wider media industry.

The statement expressed condolences to her family, colleagues, and the journalism community, praying for the repose of her soul.

She is survived by young children and other family members.

