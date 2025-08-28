Akinleye extols Erelu Ngozi Adeleke on her birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has felicitated with the Governor’s wife, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, on the occasion of her birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye described Erelu Adeleke as “a remarkable woman whose grace, wisdom, and unwavering commitment continue to inspire the people of Osun State.”

He commended her dedication to public service, her exemplary role as a supportive partner to the Governor, and her compassionate engagement with the community.

“On this special day, I celebrate a remarkable woman whose grace, wisdom, and compassion inspire all who know her. Your dedication to the people of Osun State and your unwavering support for the Governor exemplify true leadership and selfless service,” Akinleye stated.

He prayed for her continued good health, joy, and fulfillment, adding: “As you mark another year of a life beautifully lived, I pray that happiness surrounds you at every step and that you continue to soar in every endeavor.”