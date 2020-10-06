OBINNA EZUGWU

Business Hallmark Newspaper, Nigeria’s leading business information provider, has named outgoing Director of Corporate Communications at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, winner of its Excellence in Corporate Communications Award for the year 2020.

The honour is part of the yearly activities of the Newspaper’s tradition of recognising and honouring outstanding individuals and institutions who have affected national development in productive ways.

Announcing the award in a statement at the weekend, Akogun (Chief) Tola Adeniyi, member, Business Hallmark Advisory Board, said the former CBN spokesperson was chosen in recognition of the meritorious service he rendered at the apex bank in the past 15 years.

Adeniyi said Okoroafor “proved to be man of immense energy and sound intellect; a communicator whose enthusiasm for work is infectious.”

He pointed out that the CBN has always had a tradition of great image makers, some of who grew to become industry legends, such as Tony Ede whose outstanding performance on the job has become the golden benchmark for service excellence.

Okoroafor, Adeniyi noted, followed in the heroic footsteps of those masters of the craft and has in the 15 years at the apex bank, proved to be “a brilliant communicator dedicated to his job, and was always on hand to explain the monetary policies of the bank.”

The award will be presented at a ceremony scheduled to be announced in the coming days.

Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, the doyenne of the marketing and corporate communication industry in Nigeria, and head of corporate communications at First Bank of Nigeria, took home the Excellence Award in Corporate Communications last year.