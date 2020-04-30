Adebayo Obajemu

Julius Berger Nigeria on Tuesday released its financial report for the three months ended 31 March, 2020.

In the unaudited financial statement, the construction giant reported a turnover of N55.9 billion, down by 11.14% when compared to the turnover of N62.9 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit before tax for the period under review was N1.05 billion, down by 14.96% from N1.24 billion pre-tax profit reported in Q1 2019.

Profit after tax dropped by 15.13% to settle N412.45 million from 485.995 million reported in Q1 2019.

The earnings per share of the construction giant stands at 31 kobo.

With reference to the share price of N25.80, the P.E ratio of Julius Berger is calculated as 83.23x with earnings yield of 1.20%.