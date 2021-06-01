OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has dissolved the state executive council and ordered commissioners, secretary to the state government, among other appointees to have over to permanent secretaries with immediate effect.

“The State Executive council is hereby dissolved with immediate effect. The Secretary to the State Government, Chief of staff and Deputy chief of staff are relieved of their duties. All chairmen, members of the state commission and boards of various agencies are hereby dissolved,” Matawalle announced in a statement via his twitter handle, @Bellomatawalle1 on Tuesday.

All Commisioners are directed to hand over affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries. Ministry of Security and Home Affairs is to be overseen by rtd DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe with immediate effect.

“Chairmen of commissions and boards are hereby directed to handover to their most senior directors. The Head of service is to oversee the office of the SSG. Furthermore, The Emir of Dansadau is under investigation. Consequently, he is suspended with immediate effect.

“The district head of Dansadau is to oversee the affairs of the emirate. The district head of Nassarawa Mailayi is also suspended with immediate effect.”