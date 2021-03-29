OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has hailed ex Lagos State governor and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday, noting that both have come a long way.

Atiku in a message to Tinubu who turns 69 today, March 29, 2021, prayed God to grant him more long life to continue to contribute to the development of the country.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I have come a long way in the common mission to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria,” Atiku wrote via his twitter handle, @atiku

“On this special occasion of your birthday, I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you long life and more vigour to keep the march on in the quest for good governance and a better life for our people. Congratulations, dear friend and brother.”