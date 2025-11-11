“You’re a Fool”: Wike and Military Officer in Heated Clash Over Alleged Land Grabbing in Abuja (VIDEO)

A dramatic confrontation erupted on Tuesday between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a yet-to-be-identified military officer during an inspection of a disputed land parcel in the Gaduwa District of Abuja.

A video circulating online shows Wike challenging the officer over what he described as illegal acquisition and occupation of the property, allegedly linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff.

“Because you are an officer? Nobody does that. The man took land because he was the Chief of Naval Staff?” Wike queried, visibly angered.

The officer, dressed in full military fatigues, interrupted the minister, insisting the land was legally obtained and that he acted honourably.

“I am an officer with integrity. Everything was acquired legally,” he said.

Wike, irritated by the interjection, ordered the officer to remain silent. The officer refused, telling the minister he would not “shut up.” This triggered an escalation in the verbal exchange, with the minister responding sharply:

“You are a very big fool. As at the time I graduated, you were still in primary school.”

The officer, however, maintained that he was acting on official deployment and insisted the land was not being illegally occupied.

Wike countered, threatening that no development would be allowed on the site until the dispute is resolved.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the Nigerian military nor the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had issued a formal statement regarding the altercation.

Land disputes, illegal allocations and encroachments have been persistent issues in Abuja. Since taking office in August 2023, Wike has launched aggressive enforcement actions, including demolitions of what the administration classified as illegal structures, saying the goal is to “restore the Abuja Master Plan.”

Watch video below: