Abuja Court Halts PDP National Convention Over Alleged Breach of Due Process
Published

4 hours ago

on

Abuja Court Halts PDP National Convention Over Alleged Breach of Due Process

A Federal High Court in Abuja has once again stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its planned national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, scheduled for November 15–16.

The court also barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring, or recognising any outcome from the convention, where national officers were expected to be elected, Channels TV reports.

The ruling came from Justice Peter Lifu on Tuesday following an application filed by former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido. Lamido had sued the party, alleging he was unfairly denied the chance to purchase the nomination form for the national chairmanship, effectively excluding him from the exercise.

Justice Lifu said the order was necessary because the PDP failed to comply with legal requirements governing the conduct of such conventions. Evidence before the court showed the party did not publish the timetable for the exercise as mandated, violating due process.

The judge further stated that the balance of convenience favoured Lamido, as he would suffer greater harm if unlawfully excluded from the process. “In a constitutional democracy, due process of law must be strictly observed by those in authority. To act otherwise is to endanger the very foundation of democracy itself,” he noted.

Citing Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution, Justice Lifu emphasised that courts must deliver justice without fear or favour, warning that failure to do so could lead to anarchy.

The final ruling restrains the PDP from holding the convention on November 15–16, or any other date, in Ibadan or elsewhere. INEC is also prohibited from monitoring or recognising the outcome of any such gathering organised by the party.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

