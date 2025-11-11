2027: ‘Tinubu says not invincible,’ Amaechi declares, urges Nigerians to mobilise against him

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians and opposition political forces to mobilise ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can be defeated if citizens participate actively in the electoral process.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 2025 National Electoral Reforms Summit in Abuja, Amaechi cautioned against political apathy and the collapse of civic pressure groups, saying the notion that election outcomes are pre-determined is a narrative designed to discourage voter turnout.

“President Tinubu is not invincible. I’ve worked with him and I know him,” Amaechi said. “They spread the idea that results are already written so people won’t come out to vote. But if Nigerians show up en masse, nobody can write any results. Anyone who tries it will only be creating problems for himself.”

Amaechi, a former Rivers State governor and one-time Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, accused Nigeria’s political class and institutions of eroding accountability and democratic participation. He argued that genuine reform will not originate from those in power unless citizens demand it.

“Don’t wait for the NLC. There is no NLC anymore. There is no ASUU or NANS. If you are waiting for government to initiate reform, you are wasting your time,” he said. “Before the election, there must be resistance to those who do not want a credible process.”

He also criticised worsening economic hardship, describing hunger as a national reality that affects both the poor and the privileged.

“The other day, I said Nigerians are hungry. If they are not hungry, I’m hungry. But beyond whether I’m hungry or not, can anyone deny that Nigerians are hungry?” he asked.

Amaechi further warned that patronage networks between politicians and contractors are deepening inequality and weakening democratic accountability.

His comments contrast sharply with remarks by former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently predicted that Tinubu would face little or no serious opposition in 2027, describing the race as “Tinubu versus Tinubu.”