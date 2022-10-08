Bob Okey Okoroji, constitutional lawyer and former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that the phenomenon of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, is unstoppable.

According to Okoroji, Nigerians youths were determined to take back their country through Obi.

Okoroji who spoke in a chat with our correspondent, accused Obi’s opponents of carrying out a campaign of calumny against the former Anambra State governor, but insisted that nobody can stop him from taking back the country from those he called “hawks.”

He said those who had raised issues with Obi’s appearances in the church were being mischievous because the Labour Party presidential candidate is a Christian and a free citizen who has a right to attend any religious gathering when invited.

“Obi is a Christian, and nobody can stop him from going to church. Even if he decides that he’s not going to contest election, you can’t stop him from going to church. He’s free to go to any church that invites him. In which church has he ever gone and campaigned?” Okoroji wondered.

“Has he not been talking to Muslims? When churches invite him to participate in their programmes, why shouldn’t he go? Don’t other Nigerians attend church services when they are invited? Show me which mosque that has invited him and he didn’t go. If the Imams invite him, he would go.

“If Obi is invited by any religious group, why would anybody have issues with that? Those allegations are all campaigns of calumny.”

Okoroji also pushed back against those who have argued against the decision of the Obi campaign to raise funds from Nigerians in the Diaspora, noting that there is nothing under Nigerian laws that stops him from doing so.

“There is nothing under our laws that says Nigerians who live in America, Canada or Ghana, cannot support their preferred candidate in Nigeria. The electoral law is specific about,” Okoroji said.

The former governorship candidate noted that the intention of Obi’s critics is to try to stop him from taking back the country from corrupt politicians, but insisted that nobody can do that because Nigerian youths were determined to ensure that the country works for them.

“What they want to do is to stop Obi from the his quest to take back Nigeria from the hawks. Nobody can do that. The phenomenon is unstoppable,” he said.

“The Nigerian youths are sufficiently angry, and justifiably so. Over the years, they have been relegated and treated as if they don’t matter. But this time, they are insisting that they should matter, and the Obi phenomenon is the arrow head. They say they shall be involved in the political decision of 2023, and there is nothing anybody can do about it because it’s their right.

“These money bags who as far as I’m concerned are ancestors should retire and take care of their grand children. They should allow the young people decide the future of the country.”