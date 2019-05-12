Yoruba Youths demand collective effort to actualise true federalism …insist on constitutional review 

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW), a coalition of all Yoruba youths in Nigeria and the Diaspora has demanded for expedition of action towards enthronement of “True Fiscal Federalism” as a way of saving the country from an imminent descent into chaos.

The group which made the demand in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Lagos on Saturday, noted that in view of the recurrent “flagrant killings by gun wielding terrorist herdsmen, aggressive police invasion and violent attacks and alleged rape of innocent females in Abuja, gross violation of fundamental rights to human dignity leading to serial killings of innocent youths by the police,” it was time to properly define Nigeria.

The communique which was signed by the group’s Founder and President, Aremo (Barr) Oladotum Hassan, decried the, ” huge wave of insecurity across the nation, from Kaduna through Ijebu Ode to Benin Ore and other highways; kidnappings and robberies, incessant cases of ritual killings and internet frauds” now replete with Nigeria.

It noted that the country could not longer survive the way it is given the spiking rate of extreme poverty, growing unemployment, corruption and heightened ethnic and religious tensions, “and the untamed bringandage of herdsmen and bandits.”

“Nigeria is faced with multifaceted challenges. Daily we witness loss of lives and properties courtesy of killer herdmen (yet to be classified as terrorists organisation by the government), and regrettably, the Federal Government is comparing their umbrella body, Miyetti Allah, to Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Such is an irresponsible and reckless statement. And to make matters worse, the government ‘promised’ N100 billion to support the herdsmen. This is a clear invitation to anarchy,” the group said.

Noting that, “We believe this is the best time to review our unworkable system of government towards restructuring. We need a new people’s constitution that devolves power and economic resource rights to the regions/states and local government units.”

The group noted that the current unitary system has “not only contributed immensely to the country’s precarious situation, and accelerated its rise to the status of the poverty capital of the world, but also made the country the worst place to live in on earth.”

They however, called on the Yoruba to pay greater attention to the development of Yoruba land, asking for a summit to discuss a way forward.

“We believe charity begins at home. We call for ‘A Southwest Economic Revitalization and Security Summit’ at a soonest date in June, 2019. We passionately appeal to all our Royal leaders to shun divisive tendencies and embrace one another. We ask with greatest respect, that His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi 111, the Alaafin of Oyo; His Royal Majesty, Oba Riliwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos; His Majesty, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, The Akran of Badagry; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Akinruntan; the Olugbo of Ugbo; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adewale Akanbi Teluwo; the Oluwo of Iwo; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebu Land and other Royal Fathers of great repute, come together with a view to advancing unity and development.

“We equally call for close of ranks among Aare Dr Gani Adams; the Aare Onakankafo of Yoruba Land, the Agbekoya; Afenifere; ARG as well as OPC, OLM, Yoruba Koya, Yoruba Assembly, YSG, VOR, youth and student leaders to mention a few. We equally call on all our esteemed captains of industries, philanthropists, professionals, scholars, politicians and leaders of thought to reason together on the way forward.

“We believe that this similar gestures be transmitted to other regions too, in order to simulteniosly and effectively ventilate our age long grudges dispassionately as commons and compatriots.

”This will then culminate to the eventual convocation of ‘A National Peace and Security Summit’ to be hosted by President Mohammadu Buhari in Abuja by August, 2019.”

“We demand for a national youth dialogue with President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. This shall serve as a means of intimating him on all the aforementioned, in order to cross fertilize ideas on the current state of the nation and other issues of mutual interest.”