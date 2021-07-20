Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin.

He was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night, reports said.

His arrest comes about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

A security source said he will be repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday from Benin Republic.

The Nigerian secret police had raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence in the Soka area on July 1, 2021, arrested about 12 of his aides and killed two of them in a gun duel.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had placed the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Customs Service on alert to stop Igboho from leaving the country.

When contacted, a member of Igboho’s legal team, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said he would speak with the lead counsel, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), and revert later.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, did not respond to a text message seeking confirmation on the matter.

Afunanya, at a briefing on July 1, 2021, had vowed that “Igboho may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants…But this will be the end of his shenanigans.