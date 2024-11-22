Yemi Alade accuses ‘petty’ Cool FM, Clout Africa of blacklisting her songs 

Afropop singer, Yemi Alade, has publicly accused Cool FM Nigeria and Clout Africa of deliberately suppressing her music for over a year for not attending their event.

She posted a tweet on 21st November claiming that the media organizations have engaged in a “shameful” and “petty” campaign to damage her career.

Alade said the dispute originated in December 2023 after she declined to perform at a Cool FM/Clout Africa event. She claims that after that, coolfmnigeria and cloutafrica blacklisted all of her music across their platforms.

“They’re beefing an artist for a full year over their event,” Alade stated in one tweet. “I didn’t go, I apologized, and even called their oga , he dey form oga , no even reply my text.”

She further accused the organizations of acting like “gatekeepers” and “small gods” within the Nigerian music industry. She was displeased at their unwillingness to resolve the issue despite her attempts to reconcile.

She further says: “My team and I have traveled round the world, met with Presidents and many important people…If there is a problem, we resolve but @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica dey form say dem no dey forgive for free show?”

At the moment , neither Cool FM nor Cloud Africa has issued a public response to Alade’s allegations.

This incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many fans supporting Yemi Alade and criticizing the alleged actions of the media companies.