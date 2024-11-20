Connect with us

Entertainment

Africa's beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina opens the next page
Advertisement

Entertainment

Nestlé Nigeria Unveils Judging Panel for 2024 Media Awards

Entertainment

Effervescence of talents, drama, cultural exchange define Lagos International Theatre Festival

Entertainment

Sex for role: Casanovas  still stalk actresses for pleasure in Nollywood

Entertainment

Dabiri Erewa congratulates Chidinma on success as First Runner up  at Miss Universe

Entertainment

Chidinma Adetshina finishes second at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico 

Entertainment

Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux quits Miss Universe contest over health concerns

Brands Entertainment

Major takeaways from GTCO Fashion Week

Entertainment

Inside Life, Nollywood's most ambitious project of 2024

Entertainment

Equatorial Guinea to install surveillance cameras in offices over Baltasar Engonga s3x tapes

Entertainment

Africa’s beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina opens the next page

Published

3 hours ago

on

Africa's beauty queen, Chidinma Adetshina opens the next page

Fresh from emerging the first runner-up at the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant, in Mexico, Chidimma Adetshina, Africa’s beauty queen, has shared her plans for the future, and peagentry is not part of it

Chidimma who was crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania at the event, spoke in in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

She revealed that she will take a break from pageants to focus on her education, modeling, and acting career.

“I want to put pageantry aside for now and focus more on my education and establishing who Chidimma truly is,” she said.

“I want to delve more into runway modeling, acting, and explore many other areas. There are so many things I would like to try and see where my potential can take me.”

Adetshina’s path to Miss Universe was not without controversy. Born to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, she faced heavy criticism and withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant due to her nationality.

The model also discussed the controversy, stating that she would divulge details as soon as she understood the matter.

“People are really interested in the story. And like I said, I haven’t gone home yet, I haven’t heard anything, and I haven’t sat down with a lawyer or anything. So I can’t just talk about things,” she said.

“Once I get everything sorted out, I will definitely open up and give people clarity on the matter.”

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *