Nation

Yabatech student seeks N30m assistance for kidney transplant
Nation

May Day 2025: Leaders Salute Nigerian Workers, Pledge Commitment to Welfare

Nation

Activities for new Owa Obokun’s coronation begin May 16

Nation

NLC Raises Alarm: ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Not Enough for Five-Day Workweek

Nation

Court convicts Portable, jails singer for three months over assault, theft

Nation

May Day; Akinleye rejoices with Osun workers, harps on continual support for Adeleke

Nation

Court Sentences Man to 63 Years in Prison for ₦1Bn Investment Fraud

Nation

Many lawmakers find it difficult to pay children’s school fees after office – Ex-Senator Na’Allah

Nation

Lagos Socialite E-Money Released After EFCC Interrogation Over Naira Abuse

Nation

Death Toll Rises to 14 in Boko Haram Attack on Chibok Village as Church, Homes Razed

Nation

Yabatech student seeks N30m assistance for kidney transplant

Published

1 hour ago

on

Prisca Udochukwu

A student of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) in Lagos State, Prisca Udochukwu, has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to assist in raising N30 million for a kidney transplant.

Udochukwu, who is unable to return to class to complete her Higher National Diploma (HND) due to her illness, revealed that the condition began in December 2024.

In a statement to Gifting Volunteer Network, an organisation dedicated to supporting individuals who cannot afford medical bills, she shared: “I am a 26-year-old from Abia State diagnosed with kidney disease.

“It all started with a swollen leg and stomach, prompting me to undergo tests to determine the cause of my condition. Tests at Gbagada General Hospital revealed that both kidneys were damaged.”

She is appealing for support to fund a kidney transplant so she can resume her studies and fulfil her dream of becoming an engineer.

Udochukwu can be contacted by phone at +234 814 419 1267. Donations can be made to FCMB Account Number: 1030595893, Account Name: Udochukwu Prisca Nneka.

