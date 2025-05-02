Yabatech student seeks N30m assistance for kidney transplant

A student of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) in Lagos State, Prisca Udochukwu, has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to assist in raising N30 million for a kidney transplant.

Udochukwu, who is unable to return to class to complete her Higher National Diploma (HND) due to her illness, revealed that the condition began in December 2024.

In a statement to Gifting Volunteer Network, an organisation dedicated to supporting individuals who cannot afford medical bills, she shared: “I am a 26-year-old from Abia State diagnosed with kidney disease.

“It all started with a swollen leg and stomach, prompting me to undergo tests to determine the cause of my condition. Tests at Gbagada General Hospital revealed that both kidneys were damaged.”

She is appealing for support to fund a kidney transplant so she can resume her studies and fulfil her dream of becoming an engineer.

Udochukwu can be contacted by phone at +234 814 419 1267. Donations can be made to FCMB Account Number: 1030595893, Account Name: Udochukwu Prisca Nneka.