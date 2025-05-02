Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos State High Court on Friday delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver Andrew Nice Ominikoron to death by hanging for the gruesome rape and murder of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwola, a tailor who went missing after boarding a BRT bus in February 2022.

The judgment, delivered at the Tafawa Balewa Square Annexe of the Lagos High Court, marked the end of a tragic case that sparked public outrage and renewed calls for improved security on public transportation in Lagos State.

Ominikoron was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, rape, sexual assault, and murder. The prosecution, led by the Lagos State Government, detailed a chilling account of how Ayanwola boarded the BRT bus driven by Ominikoron at Chevron Bus Stop on Lagos Island, only to later be found dead with signs of sexual violence.

During the nearly two-year trial, the prosecution presented compelling evidence, including forensic reports, witness testimonies, and the defendant’s inconsistent statements, which collectively led the court to conclude that Ominikoron was guilty as charged.

In her ruling, Justice Sonaike said the prosecution had “successfully established the defendant’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt,” affirming that the circumstantial and direct evidence all pointed to his culpability in Ayanwola’s death.

“For the brutal death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, you, Andrew Nice Ominikoron, shall be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul,” the judge pronounced, bringing a long-awaited sense of justice to Ayanwola’s grieving family and the public.

In addition to the murder charge, Ominikoron was also found guilty of raping two other women—Dr. Anosike Victoria and Maryland Ojiezelu—under similarly coercive circumstances, often exploiting his position as a BRT driver to lure and assault his victims.

Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, Ominikoron’s defense could not discredit the strength of the prosecution’s case. The court noted that his denials were inconsistent with the weight of physical and testimonial evidence presented.

The case first gained national attention in March 2022, when Ayanwola was declared missing after she boarded a BRT bus en route to Oshodi. Her body was discovered days later, sparking mass protests and prompting a public outcry over the safety of passengers using state-run public transport systems. The Lagos State government was forced to temporarily suspend the BRT service and launch a comprehensive review of driver vetting and surveillance mechanisms.

Ayanwola’s murder became a symbol of the larger issue of violence against women in Nigeria, igniting calls for urgent reforms and justice for victims of gender-based violence. Advocacy groups hailed Friday’s judgment as a crucial victory for women’s rights and the accountability of public service operators.

Reacting to the ruling, the Lagos State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), said, “Justice has been served. This ruling sends a strong message that crimes against women, especially those committed in violation of public trust, will not go unpunished.”

Meanwhile, the late Ayanwola’s family expressed mixed emotions following the judgment. “It doesn’t bring her back, but it gives us peace,” said her elder brother, who spoke outside the courtroom. “We thank everyone who stood with us through this journey.”

The case has also prompted ongoing discussions around improved surveillance in public transport, including the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, stricter background checks for drivers, and real-time GPS tracking of vehicles.

As Ominikoron awaits his sentence to be carried out, the tragic fate of Bamise Ayanwola remains a haunting reminder of the dangers that still lurk in everyday spaces—and the justice system’s role in confronting them head-on.