May Day 2025: Leaders Salute Nigerian Workers, Pledge Commitment to Welfare

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day on May 1, political leaders, institutions, and stakeholders across the country have paid glowing tributes to the resilience, commitment, and patriotism of Nigerian workers, amid deepening economic hardships and rising inflation.

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, led the tributes with a message of gratitude to workers across all sectors. She described them as the “backbone of national development” and acknowledged their daily sacrifices in the face of adversity. “Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the driving force behind our nation’s progress. May your efforts continue to yield fruit,” she said in a statement.

In a similar vein, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended workers for their dedication and resilience. He assured that the 10th National Assembly would protect workers’ rights and promote labour-friendly legislation. “Despite obvious difficulties, you remain the backbone of our economy. Your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity is vital to our nation’s progress,” Akpabio said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, also joined in celebrating the workers. He hailed them as “partners in progress” and lauded organised labour under the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their roles in stabilising the economy. He emphasized the House’s commitment to ensuring improved welfare and better working conditions.

In Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo praised the state’s workforce for their contributions to the state’s growth and economic stability. He acknowledged the critical roles played by civil servants, healthcare workers, educators, and artisans in shaping the future of Edo. Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to timely salary and pension payments, industrial harmony, and continued investment in workforce development.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State celebrated the unwavering dedication of the state’s workforce despite worsening economic conditions. In a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kayode Adebayo, the PDP highlighted its historic partnership with workers during its time in government and pledged continued support for their legitimate demands. “Your dedication exemplifies a culture of excellence. The PDP honours and salutes every effort and every sweat that reflects your love for our state,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, labour leaders used the opportunity to draw attention to the grim realities facing workers across the country. NLC President Joe Ajaero decried the inadequacy of the proposed ₦70,000 minimum wage, stating it was insufficient to cover basic transportation needs for a five-day workweek. “₦70,000 is not enough to transport a worker to and from work for 24 days in a month,” Ajaero warned, highlighting the impacts of rising inflation and the erosion of purchasing power.

Also speaking, former TUC Deputy President Dr. Tommy Okon criticised the government’s economic policies, saying workers remained trapped in poverty despite so-called reforms. NLC Deputy General Secretary, Chris Onyeka, added that the number of “working poor” is growing, as both the formal and informal sectors suffer from neglect and poor policy direction.

As the nation marks Workers’ Day 2025, a shared theme resounds across all messages: Nigerian workers are the engine of the country’s growth and must be supported through deliberate action, policy reforms, and sustained recognition of their invaluable service to the nation.