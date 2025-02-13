Worship For Change donates N36.7m to charities supporting special needs children

Worship For Change, a non-profit charity organisation, has donated N36.75 million to six charities across Nigeria, providing crucial support for orphans and children with special needs.

At a cheque presentation ceremony held in Lagos on Tuesday, each beneficiary received N6.125 million to enhance their work in caring for vulnerable children.

The recipients included Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation (Ibadan), Flora Trust Foundation (Lagos), Gilead Initiatives (Ikorodu), Bethesda School for the Blind (Lagos), Jesus Orphanage (Port Harcourt), and Gold Gate Mission (Michika).

Since its inception, Worship For Change has raised funds for over 40 charities, impacting thousands of lives nationwide.

Wale Adenuga, founder of the initiative, expressed deep gratitude to donors from Nigeria and around the world.

“We are deeply thankful to everyone who has supported this initiative. Your generosity is transforming lives and giving hope to children who need it the most,” Adenuga said.

Speaking at the event, Chika Ugochukwu of Flora Trust Foundation highlighted the daily struggles of children with severe disabilities.

“These children require 24-hour care, and the funds will help us expand our facilities and provide essential assistive devices like wheelchairs and feeding tubes,” Ugochukwu stated.

Mrs. Agbedare Beatrice Adenike of Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation described the donation as a “divine intervention,” emphasizing how it will help improve care for children, including those with cerebral palsy.

Advertisement

The donation event underscored the urgent need to support children with special needs and orphans, who often face neglect in society. “Every child deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their circumstances,” Adenuga stressed.

The event followed the successful Green Worship Concert, held on October 1, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja. The seventh edition of the concert featured performances from renowned gospel artists, including Nathaniel Bassey, AnEndlessOcean, US gospel legend Bob Fitts, and Nosa. The concert served as a major fundraising platform for Worship For Change’s charitable initiatives.

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support, pledging to utilize the funds to enhance the lives of the children under their care.