The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Tuesday, ordered the posting and redeployment of senior police officers between the ranks of Commissioners of Police and Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, DIGs, to various Police Commands, Departments and formations across the country.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Danmallam Mohammed was redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration.

The Assistant Inspector Generals of Police recently promoted to the ranks of DIGs were also redeployed .

They included: AIG Hafiz Inuwa, DIG, Department of Training and Development; AIG Aji A. Janga, to DIG Department of Research and Planning; former AIG Zone 2, Bode Adeleke, to DIG Department of Operations.

AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu was posted as the Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumed office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, five Commissioners of Police who were elevated to the ranks of AIG were posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Commands.

They are, CP Matthew Akinyosola as the AIG Police Mobile Force; CP Jonathan Towuru as AIG Zone 6, Calabar; former Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Sylvester Alabi as AIG Zone 2, Onikan; CP Akande Sikiru Kayode as AIG Zone 11, Osogbo and CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya as AIG Zone 17, Akure.

In line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, the Police boss equally ordered the provisional posting of some Commissioners of Police to States Commands, one of whom was former Force Public Relations officer, CP Frank Mba, posted to head the Ogun State Police Command.

Others were: CP Adebola Hamza, to Adamawa State Police Command; CP Suleiman Yusuf , as CP Taraba State; CP Idowu Owohunwa, as CP, Lagos State Police Command and CP Faleye Olaleye as CP Ebonyi State Police Command.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the posting was with immediate effect.

The statement read: ” The IGP has therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation and safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.