Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election in Nigeria, has congratulated the newly elected 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The Labour Party leader expressed the hope that Trump’s victory will help to deepen democracy globally and engender much-needed peace in the World.

Obi, in a statement shared via his X account on Thursday, commended the US electoral officials, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as the people of America for conducting a successful poll.

“Yesterday, I extended my congratulations to President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump on his successful return as the 47th President of the United States,” he said.

“I am optimistic that his victory will reinforce democracy worldwide and contribute to fostering much-needed global peace.

“I also congratulate Vice President @KamalaHarris on her resilience and dedication throughout this political journey.

“She contested with courage and strength, yet in the end, the will of the people prevailed.

“The peaceful conduct of these U.S. elections, along with the efficient transmission and release of results, should serve as an example and an inspiration for us here in Nigeria to abandon outdated practices such as electoral malpractice, vote-buying, election violence, and network disruptions that continue to hinder our democratic process.

“No democratic election is complete unless the people’s will is genuinely reflected through the ballots.

“As a nation, let us collectively work to restore the integrity of our electoral system and ensure that our process for choosing leaders is free, fair, and reflective of the people’s true desires.

“Congratulations to the United States of America.”