Wike suspends FCT education secretary over unauthorised school-closure memo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has suspended Danlami Hayyo, the mandate secretary for education, after an unauthorised memo ordering the early closure of government schools in Abuja sparked panic on Tuesday.

The controversial memo, signed by Aishatu Sani Alhassan, director of school services, instructed all public senior secondary schools to shut down on or before November 28 due to unspecified security threats. Principals were directed to end academic activities immediately and send students home “in an orderly and safe manner.”

The directive spread widely across social media, prompting confusion among parents and school authorities.

FCTA disowns memo

In a swift reaction, the FCT Administration denied approving any such decision. Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant on public communications to the minister, described the memo as “false and misleading,” insisting that “no directive for early closure of schools was issued at any level.”

He said Wike had not authorised any deviation from the approved academic calendar, which he emphasised remains unchanged.

Olayinka added that the acting head of service, Nancy Sabanti Nathan, has been instructed to initiate disciplinary action against Alhassan in line with civil service procedures.

Security reassurances

To reassure residents, the administration emphasised that security agencies are fully deployed across the FCT.

Olayinka noted that Wike ordered the immediate resumption of Operation Sweep and other measures to enhance safety around schools, neighbourhoods and public facilities.

The minister’s intervention has helped ease tension in the capital as normal academic activities continue without disruption.

Obinna Ezugwu.

