Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that the death of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer, and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday, was a great loss to Nigeria and intellectuals around the world.

He said that Nigeria would miss the foremost scholar for his boldness and contributions to the economic and political debates on how to move Nigeria forward.

Abiodun, expressed the Southern Governors Forum’s condolences with the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, and the government and people of Oyo State in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, described Olunloyo as a titan who left legacies that every Nigerian should be proud of.

Abiodun, who described the late politician who served as the governor of Oyo State from October 1, 1983, to December 31, 1983, as a highly accomplished scholar and a genius even among geniuses, said the life of the Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife; first Rector of Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, among others, was a study in excellence.

He pointed out that Dr. Olunloyo’s unique achievements as a prodigious scholar with reputable papers, and as an octogenarian with a sharp memory and wit, not to mention a lifelong dedication to books and the quest for knowledge in various fields, were well known.

He said: “Alas, like many giants before him, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo has gone to rest. Although a scientist, Baba loved reciting poetry, particularly those by William Shakespeare, and, remarkably, did not read with glasses even in his old age.

“He was always on hand to offer wise counsel to the present generation of leaders, regardless of party affiliation.

“The story of his exemplary accomplishments as a student is well told. For instance, he was one of the 10 students who were given scholarships out of the 2,002 students who applied to Government College, Ibadan, in 1947. Remarkably, out of those ten brilliant students, he was the only one who came from Standard 5; all the others had already completed Standard 6.

“Dr. Olunloyo did his Higher School Certificate in three months, came first in all of the old Ibadan Province, and got admission to study Mechanical Engineering at the oldest Scottish university, the University of St Andrews.

“Because of his exceptional brilliance, he succeeded in persuading the university to let him begin his studies in 200 level and graduated with First Class honours at age 26, going on to become a state commissioner at just 27.

“On behalf of the Southern Governors Forum, I commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde, and the government and people of Oyo State on this great loss.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile the founder and Chief Executive Officer of DAKA Foundation, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu popularly known as KSO has mourned the passing of the former Governor of old Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo describing him as a renowned academician and super illustrious son of Ibadanland.

Olunloyo, the pioneer Rector of Polytechnic Ibadan, passed on early hour of Sunday, which is nine days to his 90th birthday.

Abidikugu in a condolence message he sent to the people of Ibadanland, and Oyo State in general described the death of Dr. Olunloyo as a great loss to Ibadanland, Oyo State people and the Nigeria and the intellectuals around the World.

He expressed sadness over the death Dr. Omololu Olunloyo.

Abidikugu, a former Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant in the build up to the last general election in 2023 said Olunloyo who served as the governor of old Oyo State between October 1 and December 31, 1983, was a highly accomplished scholar and a genius.

Abidikugu said Olunloyo’s unique achievements as a prodigious scholar with reputable papers and an octogenarian with a sharp memory is recognized Worldwide.

Abidikugu a United Kingdom based Psychiatrist said in the condolence message, “I am highly saddened by the passing of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, renowned academician, super illustrious son of Ibadanland, governor of old Oyo State, pioneer Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic.

“He was a revered Nigeria. With his death, Nigeria has lost a Mathematics Genius and one of the best minds in Nigeria.

“He had exceptional brilliance and was a classic example for people aspiring to climb the mountain of scholarship.

“I commiserate with the Ibadan people and the people of Oyo State in general. I urge us all to take solace in the fact that Baba Olunloyo lived a fulfilled life as a politician and great Ibadan son.

“May God grant Baba eternal rest.”