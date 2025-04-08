Connect with us

Politics

Wike hosts suspended Rivers lawmakers in London
Advertisement

Politics

Why Nigeria would miss Olunloyo  — Southern Governors Forum

Politics

We're under pressure to implicate Ehie in Rivers Assembly complex arson, say ex-suspects

Politics

Obi, Otti summon LP NEC meeting/stakeholders engagement

Politics

Supreme Court ruling: Otti  urges Abure-led faction to give peace a chance

Politics

Rejection of Nwosu motion rekindles debate on Igbo marginalization

Politics

Despite controversies, Oba Owoade  emerges at last as 46th Alaafin of Oyo

Politics

Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, others screened for ambassadorial appointments

Politics

Court order allegation: Osun govt replies APC, says party jittery over illegal occupation of LGAs

Politics

Thabo Mbeki lambasts expelled S'African ambassador to US, Rasool for insulting Trump

Politics

Wike hosts suspended Rivers lawmakers in London

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Wike hosts suspended Rivers lawmakers in London

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, hosted suspended lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly in the United Kingdom on Monday. The event, which took place as part of a “legislative capacity building” program, was highlighted by a dinner organized by Wike.

Lere Olayinka, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, shared the news on Tuesday through a post on X.com.

Olayinka confirmed that the suspended lawmakers, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, are currently in the UK for the capacity-building initiative.

Wike had left Nigeria on Sunday night after meeting with political allies and associates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Amaewhule and the other suspended lawmakers had arrived in the UK for a legislative tour, which was formally inaugurated by the Speaker on Friday.

The purpose of the tour, according to Amaewhule, is to gain knowledge and insights from international practices to enhance the legislative capacity of the assembly members.

The suspended lawmakers’ visit to the UK comes after a significant political development in Rivers State. On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly.

The President also appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), former Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator of Rivers State for an initial six-month period. This move followed a political crisis in the state, driven by tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *