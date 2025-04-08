Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, hosted suspended lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly in the United Kingdom on Monday. The event, which took place as part of a “legislative capacity building” program, was highlighted by a dinner organized by Wike.

Lere Olayinka, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, shared the news on Tuesday through a post on X.com.

Olayinka confirmed that the suspended lawmakers, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, are currently in the UK for the capacity-building initiative.

Wike had left Nigeria on Sunday night after meeting with political allies and associates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Amaewhule and the other suspended lawmakers had arrived in the UK for a legislative tour, which was formally inaugurated by the Speaker on Friday.

The purpose of the tour, according to Amaewhule, is to gain knowledge and insights from international practices to enhance the legislative capacity of the assembly members.

The suspended lawmakers’ visit to the UK comes after a significant political development in Rivers State. On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly.

The President also appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), former Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator of Rivers State for an initial six-month period. This move followed a political crisis in the state, driven by tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.