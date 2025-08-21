Why Julius Berger won contract for Abuja Centenary City infrastructure

The Managing Director of Abuja Centenary City, Dr. Odenigwe Ike Michaels Jr., has explained why Julius Berger Nigeria PLC was chosen to handle the construction of roads and other infrastructure for the ambitious urban development project.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony for Phase 1 of the Primary Infrastructure Development in his office on Friday, Michaels described Julius Berger as Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company, noting that its reputation for quality on major projects across the country made it the natural choice.

He said the signing signaled the official restart of construction work at Centenary City after an 11-year hiatus. According to him, the project represents Abuja’s premier urban renewal drive, designed to attract international investors and deliver a cosmopolitan lifestyle hub. Key features of the development include five-star hotels, luxury residences, an International Commerce Centre, the Centenary International Convention Centre, the Mall of Africa, and a championship golf course.

Michaels challenged Julius Berger to surpass its past achievements in delivering world-class projects, emphasizing the company’s critical role in actualizing the city’s vision.

In his response, Julius Berger’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to what he described as a transformative project.

“Centenary City is more than an urban development; it is an investment in Abuja’s future and a catalyst for jobs, business opportunities, and international investment,” Lubasch said. “It will feature world-class shopping malls, hotels, leisure facilities, and recreation, including a championship golf course—all designed to blend modern excellence with Nigeria’s cultural heritage.”

Recalling the company’s long-standing association with the project, Lubasch noted that Julius Berger had been involved since 2014 when Centenary City was launched as a bold statement of Nigeria’s ambition for the future.

“For over a decade, we have supported its journey from a bold idea to reality,” he said. “The contract we sign today—for a 4.31-kilometre international-standard dual carriageway with utilities and media—is not just about building a road. It is creating the first major artery of this great city, opening access to its initial development phase and laying the foundation for growth.”

Lubasch reaffirmed Julius Berger’s commitment to precision, quality, and durability, promising that the company will deliver infrastructure that meets global standards.

“When this road is completed, you will want to see many more kilometres of Julius Berger roads in this extraordinary city,” he assured.

The ceremony was attended by Julius Berger’s Regional Manager for Region Central and North, Oliver Berger, and other senior officials.