Nigerian Bourse sheds N662bn as NGXASI dips 0.73%

The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish run on Wednesday as the All-Share Index (NGXASI) fell by 0.73%, closing at 141,566.30 points compared to 142,613.47 points recorded in the previous session.

Market capitalisation also dropped by N662 billion to settle at N89.565 trillion, down from N90.227 trillion on Tuesday.

Trading activity was weaker, with aggregate volume declining by 29.75% to 721.8 million units, while the value of traded stocks stood at N12.9 billion across 28,745 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth remained negative as 17 stocks posted gains against 51 decliners.

Top Gainers

AUSTINLAZ led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N2.64 from N2.40.

NCR followed with a 9.77% gain, while MULTIVERSE rose by 8.82%.

Top Losers

GUINNESS and CONIOL topped the losers’ list, shedding 9.98% each to close at N140.20 and N211.10 respectively.

Volume Drivers

Champion Breweries dominated trade with 53 million shares exchanged in 433 deals, valued at about N975 million.

University Press followed, trading 48 million units in 398 deals worth N57 million.

Royal Exchange recorded 46 million units traded in 180 deals, valued at N105 million.