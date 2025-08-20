Connect with us

Published

25 mins ago

on

MTN names Karl Toriola Vice President for Francophone Africa

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, as Vice President for Francophone Africa at MTN Group Limited.

In a regulatory filing to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the company said Toriola’s new portfolio will cover operations in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Congo Brazzaville.

Toriola is no stranger to the role, having previously served as MTN Group’s Vice President for West and Central Africa before taking the helm at MTN Nigeria.

Meanwhile, MTN also disclosed that Ferdinand Moolman, a Non-Executive Director on the board of MTN Nigeria, will step down effective 31 October 2025. Moolman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of MTN South Africa, with effect from 1 November 2025.

