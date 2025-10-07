JUST IN: Tinubu’s science minister Uche Nnaji resigns after certificate forgery scandal

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has resigned from office following revelations that he forged two academic certificates.

His resignation was confirmed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him,” Onanuga announced in a statement posted on X.

Nnaji, appointed in August 2023, tendered his resignation in a letter to the President, where he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Nigeria. He also claimed that he had been the target of blackmail by political opponents.

President Tinubu, while accepting his resignation, thanked him for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.