Kukah: Let’s remember Buhari as a great man, not just his presidency

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has urged Nigerians to look beyond the controversies of Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year presidency and remember him as a fundamentally good and patriotic Nigerian who served his country with dedication.

Speaking in a telephone interview following Buhari’s death, Bishop Kukah described the late former president as a man who contributed significantly to Nigeria both as a military officer and civilian leader. He stressed the importance of reflecting on Buhari’s entire life and legacy rather than focusing solely on his years in office.

“I think President Buhari should be remembered as a good man,” Kukah said. “We shouldn’t focus only on his eight years as a democratically elected president, but on his broader contributions to the country as a military officer and public servant.”

The cleric, who once served as Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, also offered prayers for the repose of Buhari’s soul and comfort for his family and the nation.

“May God grant him eternal rest and console his family. We share in their grief. As a nation, we are all in mourning,” he said.

Buhari, who died recently, first led Nigeria as military Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and returned as a civilian president from 2015 to 2023. While his presidency has sparked mixed reactions and debate over his governance record, Bishop Kukah is advocating for a more compassionate remembrance of his life—a call to view him not just through the lens of politics, but as a man who tried to serve his country the best he could.