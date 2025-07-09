Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has revealed that her decision to postpone resuming legislative duties at the Senate was informed by legal counsel and her respect for due process.

Speaking in an interview with the African Independent Television (AIT), the federal lawmaker explained that although a court recently nullified her suspension from the Senate, she opted to wait for the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before making her official return.

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised that her absence from plenary did not mean inactivity, as she continued to engage with her constituents and deliver on key developmental promises. She highlighted several of her recent interventions, including the installation of solar-powered streetlights, the groundbreaking of smart markets across local governments, and the distribution of hundreds of laptops to students at Meseta Memorial College.

“I remained active throughout. These are personal initiatives,” she said. “I was hoping to finish the Gold Reserve Bill and move on to others like lithium and red mineral legislation. I can’t simply hand them over to others.”

Despite earlier reports that she would return to the Red Chamber on Tuesday, the senator’s delayed resumption caused noticeable tension around the National Assembly complex, where security was significantly heightened. Vehicles were subjected to thorough checks, and the presence of security operatives was visibly increased.

Although the court deemed her suspension unconstitutional and excessive, a legal opinion reportedly issued by Senate counsel, Paul Daudu, SAN, on July 5, argued that the ruling lacked a direct and enforceable order compelling the Senate to immediately reinstate her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, one of only three female senators in the current assembly—down from eight in the previous session—criticised her continued exclusion as a disservice to not just her constituents in Kogi Central, but to Nigerian women and children.

“By keeping me out of the chambers, the Senate is not just silencing Kogi Central—it’s denying Nigerian women and children representation,” she said.

The senator reiterated her resolve to continue working for the development of her district and Nigeria, regardless of the challenges.

“I believe in the judiciary,” she affirmed. “I’m not giving up.”