2027: Ex-PDP guber candidates Jegede, Agboola join ADC as coalition grows in Ondo

Two former governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State — Eyitayo Jegede and Chief Agboola Ajayi — have officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), lending weight to the opposition coalition aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the 2027 general elections.

Their defection, along with several other notable politicians, was announced during the inauguration of the state chapter of the coalition movement in Akure. Among other defectors were former Senator for Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo; a former member of the House of Representatives, Prof. Bode Ayorinde; former PDP State Chairman, Tola Alabere; and ex-PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei.

Addressing supporters at the event, the state coordinator of the coalition, Prof. Ayorinde, said the movement was gaining traction across all local government areas of the state. He emphasized that the coalition’s strength lies in grassroots mobilisation and inclusive politics, not financial inducement.

“All the local governments are with us. Our numbers are increasing, and we will continue to build on the momentum,” Ayorinde said. “We are not sharing money. We are sharing hope, values, and direction. Membership cards will soon be distributed across wards and LGAs.”

Ayorinde reaffirmed that he had no interest in contesting any political position, calling instead on local leaders to drive the message of inclusive governance as the state approaches its next governorship poll.

“We started with just 25 committed members. Today, we are over 300. This growth reflects the failure of the current ruling party. Ondo will be the first to seize the opportunity the ADC platform presents,” he declared.

Also speaking, former PDP spokesman Kennedy Peretei described the coalition as a much-needed response to the political and economic crises facing the country and Ondo State.

“The political atmosphere demands a new direction. You’ve heard the calibre of leaders aligning with this movement, but beyond names, it’s the people’s will driving this shift,” he said.

Peretei revealed that in at least two local government areas, the entire PDP structure had collapsed into the ADC, effectively rendering the PDP non-existent in those places.

“For those who feared Nigeria was becoming a one-party state, that fear is fading fast. The ruling APC is under pressure, and their reactions show it. This is only the beginning. More political tremors will follow,” he said.

He also hinted at deepening internal divisions within the APC, which he said the coalition intends to exploit.

“There’s serious discontent in the APC. We are ready to harness that disaffection. Nigerians should brace for what’s coming,” Peretei added.