The Labour Party (LP) Chairman in Apapa Local Government of Lagos State, Prince Femi Badia, yesterday decamped with some members of the party across Lagos Central to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Badia declared for the ruling party at the Lagos Central Senatorial District APC Mega Rally, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Formerly Onikan Stadium), Lagos.

He stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s performance and the need to support him and President Bola Tinubu in 2027 to record more successes motivated their decision.

Badia noted that he and supporters moved to APC to ensure the ruling party wins Saturday’s council polls in the senatorial district.

Badia said: “We are also here to work with APC to deliver the forthcoming council polls to all its local government chairmen and councillors. We are grateful for the privilege to be on this stage and talk to the people. I can assure you that come Saturday, we will deliver our polling units. We are starting ‘Operation Go to Your Polling Units and Deliver for APC’ from now. I can also assure you that in the 2027 general elections, our President will emerge victorious” he said.

Badia, who thanked party leaders for accepting the group, said that the defectors were from four local governments in the district.

Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who received the defectors, commended the Chairman of Local Government Campaign Council, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, for facilitating the defection of the LP members.

Ojelabi, who presented the party flags to the defectors, praised them for joining the progressives, adding that their decision would be rewarded.

Urging the defectors to work hard within the party, Ojelabi, however, said that the rewards would be based on hardwork and the value added by the former LP members.

“Thank you for seeing the reality of the progressives. I welcome you on board and I am going to assure you that you will be properly integrating into the party. I promise you that our candidates will not disappoint you. They are going there to complement Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu. The opposition is in disarray,” Ojelabi said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu represented by Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, told the party faithful to arm themselves with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) against Saturday.