We've resolved Atiku, Wike disagreement — PDP guber candidates

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidates say they have resolved the lingering disagreement between Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor and Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

Wike and Atiku have been at loggerheads since the latter chose Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor as his running mate.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues after Tuesday night’s meeting with Wike in Port Harcourt, Kaduna State PDP governorship candidate, Isa Mohammed Ashiru, said the issues between the two party leaders have been resolved.

He added that they were now ready to meet with the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, to take a decision.

Ashiru, speaking of behalf of the team of PDP guber candidates after the closed door meeting with Wike, said: “It was fruitful and an open discussion with sincerity.

“We are home and dry. We discussed issues that border on the situation within the party.”

Ashiru, who declined giving details of the meeting, said: “But we are through. We have discussed with the presidential candidate.

“We are here with our brother and friend (Wike). Issues that border on what has happened have been sorted out.

“The issues have been resolved as far as I’m concerned because we have heard from both sides.

“We are going to meet with the National Working Committee to take a decision,” he added.