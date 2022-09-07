Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dusumu, daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Nigerian statesman, has denied making remarks about Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Awolowo-Dosunmu, who is the Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, was quoted to have said that there were plans to get rid of Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate to pave the way for the emergence of Kashim Shettima, should the party win the 2023 presidential election.

However, Awolowo-Dosumu described the report as false, mischievous and wicked stating that she had not spoken with any journalist in recent times on any matter whatsoever including the 2023 presidential election and the candidates thereof.

“I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so. I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about. I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria,” she said.

Awolowo Dosumu urged Nigerians and the entire world to assist the country, in every way they can, as we navigate through these trying times and to ignore all confusionists and purveyors of patent falsehood.